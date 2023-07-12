Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Fallen Heroes

1 killed, 2 injured in early morning drive-by in Waynesboro, authorities say

Don Hopkins with the Waynesboro Police Department says officers were called to the scene and...
Don Hopkins with the Waynesboro Police Department says officers were called to the scene and found multiple people shot on State Route 185 near DeepWell Energy Services(MGN)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 11:36 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAYNE COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - An investigation is underway in Waynesboro as a person is dead following a shooting early Wednesday morning.

According to Wayne County Sheriff Jody Ashley, a person was shot and killed during a drive-by in the city around 2 a.m.

Waynesboro Police Department Public Information Officer, Don Hopkins said units were called to the scene of State Route 184 near DeepWell Energy Services and found multiple people shot. He said EMS arrived and transported the victims to Wayne General Hospital.

One of the victims was pronounced dead on arrival at the hospital, and two are in critical condition, according to Hopkins.

WPD officers were on the scene until sheriff’s office deputies arrived. Hopkins said the investigation is now in WCSO’s hands.

Wayne County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy, Jason Wiggins says information on the investigation may be available by 1 p.m.

Updates will be added as soon as more details become available.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sumrall employee finds wallet with thousands of dollars, returns to owner
Sumrall employee finds wallet with thousands of dollars, returns to owner
FILE - Your lunch could be free today at Subway.
How to get a free Subway sandwich on Tuesday
4 Southern Miss baseball players chosen on 2nd day of 2023 MLB Draft
4 Southern Miss baseball players chosen on 2nd day of 2023 MLB Draft
Sumrall kids sell homemade bracelets and refreshments to community
Sumrall kids sell homemade bracelets and refreshments to community
New housing development under consideration in Petal
New housing development under consideration in Petal

Latest News

When pressure is restored, officials recommend that you vigorously boil for one minute any...
Hundreds under boil water notice in Jones County
-
Powerball jackpot increases up to $750 million
-
Hattiesburg Saenger Theater to reopen for public tours
Emma Smithers, Loyola University
South Jones grad Emma Smithers captures Louisiana Women’s Amateur