Time running out for students to get required vaccines before school starts

By Emily Blackmarr
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 6:01 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Jones County School District schools start back on August 4.

This means there’s less than a month until students have to have their required vaccines for entry into school, specifically for kids starting school for the first time.

“Children will need some pre-kindergarten vaccines that we start offering at four and five years old, and that’s a good idea to kind of keep those up to date before you start the enrollment process and get flagged down by out-of-date shot records,” said Dr. Grant Saxton, a pediatrician at South Central Regional Medical Center.

Saxton said it’s also a state requirement for students entering the seventh grade.

“Mississippi state law requires that you have a TDAP booster and so tetanus, diphtheria, and pertussis, which is whooping cough, and so that one is required prior to entry into seventh grade,” Saxton said. “The hospital provides required school vaccines, but there are other places in Jones County that provide the same service.”

“You can go to your local health care provider. If it’s a primary care office, pediatric office or family medicine office as opposed to just general urgent care, most of them are going to stock vaccines that children are going to have required.”

The Jones County Health Department also provides vaccines.

