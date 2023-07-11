Switchfoot – The Beautiful Letdown 20th Anniversary Tour coming to Hattiesburg’s Saenger Theater Aug. 27

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Grammy Award-winning rock band Switchfoot will be performing at Hattiesburg’s Historic Saenger Theater on Aug. 27 at 7:30 p.m.

The band is celebrating their triple platinum album The Beautiful Letdown’s 20th anniversary.

Tickets go on sale Friday, July 14, at noon and are available at THIS LINK.

Regular tickets for Switchfoot – The Beautiful Letdown 20th Anniversary Tour range from $25.50 - $45.50 plus fees. The VIP1 ticket price is $279.50 plus fees and the VIP2 ticket price is $149 plus fees.

The new record features re-recordings of songs like “Meant To Live” (160M streams) & “Dare You To Move” (235M streams) and more.

This tour sees Switchfoot playing major markets like Chicago, Boston, Orlando, Detroit, Seattle and more and marks the first time the band will play The Beautiful Letdown from front to back in its entirety.

When the band began the recording process in 2003, they signed with a record label to release the collection of songs, preparing them for the biggest stages and audiences they’d ever known. But when the record label dropped them, the rejection brought on fears and doubts.

“Do we believe in these tunes? Are these songs still worthwhile? Ultimately, we came to the conclusion that the record label’s opinion didn’t matter,” said lead singer and guitarist Jon Foreman. “We believed in these songs. And no record company logo or opinion could take that away.

We decided to do what we had always done: singing in spite of whatever opposition we might face, paving our own road, and finding a way forward.”

The band released the record on an indie label where it garnered praise and industry support. From hearing their songs on the radio all over the world to debuting videos with MTV and Late Night TV, The Beautiful Letdown put Switchfoot on the map.

“Looking back, I realize the album was aptly titled - The Beautiful Letdown embraced a human story equally full of highs and lows,” said drummer Chad Butler.

Celebrating the 20th anniversary of The Beautiful Letdown, the band realizes just how important that rollercoaster of a journey was.

Stokes Distributing is a sponsor for this event. Doors to the Saenger open at 6:30 p.m.

You can visit https://www.hattiesburgsaenger.com for more information on the Hattiesburg Saenger Theater.

