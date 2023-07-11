Win Stuff
Sumrall kids sell homemade bracelets and refreshments to community

In Sumrall, a couple of children are taking their creative skills and starting their own business.
By Trey Howard
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 11:03 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Kambri Carraway and Taytum Howard are sharing their hobbies with the people in their hometown.

At the beginning of the month, the pair decided to sell lemonade, water, Kool-aid and clay-bead bracelets in an attempt to start their own business.

The pair sets up for around five hours on most days, and Howard said the joy that their items bring will motivate them to continue throughout the summer.

“The main reason I do it is because it’s fun to make stuff, and you get to put more stuff into your business,” Howard said. “If you want to quit, you can still make bracelets for fun. You also get to put a smile on people’s faces every time that you do it.”

The duo said that they have earned more than $400 in their first week.

