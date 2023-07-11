Perry County Sheriff’s Office sees increase in domestic violence reports

PERRY COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - With summer officially here, many are looking to have fun and celebrate.

However, for the Perry County Sheriff’s Office, the heat has kept their phones ringing, mainly with domestic violence calls.

“I don’t know what it is about the summer heat, especially Mississippi summer heat, but it brings on aggression, I guess you wanna say,” said Sheriff Mitch Nobles.

Over the Fourth of July weekend alone, the department made several arrests with charges ranging from disturbing family to simple assault.

Nobles said while they strive to diffuse situations without arresting anyone or using force, doing so can be easier said than done.

“It’s just too dangerous a lot of times,” Nobles said. “If you just do a separation, you know, they agree, ‘Hey, we’ll go down here. I’ll stay with my friend,’ and the other one says, ‘I’ll go here.’ You know, if we leave that situation, and they were to come back and something even worse happens the second go-round, the liability could fall back on us,” Nobles said.

Nobles said most incidents are simply arguments between couples. Nevertheless, safety for all parties is still the main priority.

“Domestics, again, being one of the most dangerous that a deputy or a law enforcement officer can respond to is domestic violence,” Nobles said. “There’s been a lot of officers that were shot and killed in a domestic type situation.”

A tragedy that can often be prevented.

“If it gets to a point where you think you gotta be physical with your husband or your wife or your significant other, walk away from the situation,” Nobles said.

If you or someone you know is in a domestic violence situation, contact your local authorities or the National Domestic Violence Hotline at (800)-799-7233

