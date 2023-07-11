New housing development under consideration in Petal

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - A new housing development could be coming to the City of Petal.

The development could bring 80 to 100 single-family homes to the three-mile cutoff near Corinth Road.

Petal Alderman Blake Nobles said the project is still relatively new.

Our planning committee will make a recommendation to the board of aldermen,” said Nobles. “They fill a lot of this general information. They’ll ask a lot of questions.

Then, they’ll give us their official recommendation, and far, far more often than not, we go with their recommendation on whether or not to allow something. This is the very beginning of the process.”

The next planning committee meeting will be Tuesday at 6 p.m.

