Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Fallen Heroes

New housing development under consideration in Petal

The development could bring 80 to 100 single-family homes to the three-mile cutoff near Corinth Road.
By Jay Hendricks
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 10:21 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - A new housing development could be coming to the City of Petal.

The development could bring 80 to 100 single-family homes to the three-mile cutoff near Corinth Road.

Petal Alderman Blake Nobles said the project is still relatively new.

Our planning committee will make a recommendation to the board of aldermen,” said Nobles. “They fill a lot of this general information. They’ll ask a lot of questions.

Then, they’ll give us their official recommendation, and far, far more often than not, we go with their recommendation on whether or not to allow something. This is the very beginning of the process.”

The next planning committee meeting will be Tuesday at 6 p.m.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Los Angeles couple welcomed quadruplets just in time for the Fourth of July.
Couple celebrates Fourth of July by welcoming quadruplets
Old East Hardy Street bridge to become pedestrian and event bridge
Old East Hardy Street bridge to become pedestrian and event bridge
Police say Robert Herring was taken to a medical center after his vehicle ended up on another...
Man’s car ends up on top of another car at Mississippi mall
Nine people were shot after a man opened fire on a crowd in downtown Cleveland. One of the...
Shooting in downtown Cleveland hospitalizes 9 people
Mississippi man declared incompetent to stand trial in death of 6-year-old half-brother
Mississippi man declared incompetent to stand trial in death of 6-year-old half-brother

Latest News

Mississippi Miss Hospitality preparations begin
Mississippi Miss Hospitality preparations begin
Motorcyclist dies in crash in Perry County
Perry County Sheriff’s Office sees increase in domestic violence reports
10pm Headlines 7/10
National Pet Adoption Week at PetSmart
National Pet Adoption Week at PetSmart