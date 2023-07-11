Win Stuff
National Pet Adoption Week at PetSmart

The week focuses on educating people about pet adoptions and why it is important to adopt from local shelters.
By Kyra Lampley
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 9:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - It’s National Pet Adoption Week, and the Hub City Humane Society and Southern Pines Animal Shelter have teamed up with PetSmart in Hattiesburg to help animals find new homes.

The week focuses on educating people about pet adoptions and why it is important to adopt from local shelters.

Shelter animals are typically either brought in by previous owners or found within communities.

Megan Marlowe with the Hub City Humane Society said that you may find your next best friend at a shelter.

“I think in general a lot of times people don’t think to come to the shelter,” said Marlowe. “When you’re out shopping, you get that person that sees that perfect cat or that perfect dog and they just kind of get attached and they fall in love, love at first sight and they take them home, and its part of that quality of life.”

PetSmart has helped over 10 million animals get their forever homes since 1994.

