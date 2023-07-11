More scattered thunderstorms are possible tomorrow afternoon

This evening will be mostly cloudy with showers coming to an end by 9pm. Overnight lows will bottom out into the low 70s.

Tomorrow will start off partly cloudy, but scattered thunderstorms will fire up in the afternoon hours. Highs will top out into the low 90s.

Hit-or-miss showers will be possible on Thursday. Skies will be partly cloudy with highs in the mid 90s.

Temperatures will soar by the end of the week as another “heat bubble” forms. Highs on Friday and Saturday will top out into the upper 90s under mostly sunny skies. Heat indices will be between 105-109°.

Sunday will be hot and humid with highs in the mid to upper 90s. Heat indices will be between 105-109°.

