Mississippi Miss Hospitality preparations begin

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Dozens of contestants for Mississippi Miss Hospitality are in Hattiesburg to compete for the title.

The week showcases the importance of tourism and economic development for the state.

Contestants will spend the week serving the community of Hattiesburg before competing in community, commercial and evening gowns at the end of the week.

“This program really shows our state in a great way,” said Kate Fletcher, Miss Hospitality Jones County. “It shines a great light on Mississippi and promotes economic development and tourism within our state.”

“I just hope to make my hometown proud and represent them in a way that shows grace and I’m humble,” said Abney Grace Pittman, Miss Hospitality Wayne County.

The competition takes place Friday and Saturday.

