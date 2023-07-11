Win Stuff
Local UPS employees conduct practice runs for the picket line

A leader with the Teamsters Union says workers all over the country stand in unity
By Maggie Wade
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 11:11 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Local UPS employees are conducting practice runs for the picket line.

Union members say they are hopeful both sides will come back to the table to work out an agreement, but workers all over the country stand in unity for changes.

Curtis Haynes of Teamsters Local 891 tells us workers are practicing to be ready and to make sure everyone is aware of the laws, policies, and procedures for the picket line.

Haynes says employees are asking for a better contract, better wages, to stop six-day work schedules, more pay for part-time workers, to stop harassment, and for a better pension plan.

Teamsters will be in Hattiesburg on Tuesday, in Pascagoula on Wednesday, and in Gulfport on Thursday.

