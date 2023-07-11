Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Fallen Heroes

List: Power outage maps across the Pine Belt

-
-(AP GraphicsBank)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 6:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Some Pine Belt residents may be without power.

Power companies across the area record outages on their websites.

Below are links to outage maps for each company:

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

4 Southern Miss baseball players chosen on 2nd day of 2023 MLB Draft
4 Southern Miss baseball players chosen on 2nd day of 2023 MLB Draft
Police say Robert Herring was taken to a medical center after his vehicle ended up on another...
Man’s car ends up on top of another car at Mississippi mall
Mississippi man declared incompetent to stand trial in death of 6-year-old half-brother
Mississippi man declared incompetent to stand trial in death of 6-year-old half-brother
Generic and blurry police lights from a cruiser vehicle and car headlights behind yellow crime...
Domestic dispute leads to physical altercation with Hattiesburg officer
The sheriff’s office says the number is (601) 602-5004, and if you call the number, it sounds...
FCSO warns residents of ‘citations and warrants division’ scam calls

Latest News

Patrick's Tuesday PM Forecast 7/11
More scattered thunderstorms are possible tomorrow afternoon
Patrick's Tuesday PM Forecast 7/11
Patrick's Tuesday PM Forecast 7/11
07/11 Ryan’s “Some Fog, More Rain” Tuesday Morning Forecast
07/11 Ryan’s “Some Fog, More Rain” Tuesday Morning Forecast
Tropical Update 7/10/23