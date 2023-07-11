Win Stuff
All 6 aboard helicopter carrying Mexican tourists are killed in a crash near Mount Everest in Nepal

FILE - A bird flies with Mount Everest seen in the background from Namche Bajar, Solukhumbu...
FILE - A bird flies with Mount Everest seen in the background from Namche Bajar, Solukhumbu district, Nepal, May 27, 2019. A helicopter flying out of the Mount Everest area in Nepal carrying foreign tourists was missing Tuesday and contact was lost with the aircraft. The helicopter was carrying five foreign tourists on a sightseeing tour to the world’s highest peak and was returning to the capital, Kathmandu, on Tuesday morning.(AP Photo/Niranjan Shrestha, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 7:56 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KATHMANDU, Nepal (AP) — All six people on board a helicopter carrying Mexican tourists were killed when it crashed Tuesday near Mount Everest in Nepal, authorities said.

The helicopter crashed in the Lamajura area. All the bodies were recovered and flown out of the area, said Basanta Bhattarai, the chief government administrator in the area.

The five tourists were Mexican nationals and the pilot was Nepalese, the Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal said in a statement. The Mexicans included two men and three women.

Two rescue helicopters were used to fly the bodies out of the crash site and then to the capital, Kathmandu. Doctors were expected to perform an autopsy before the bodies are handed over to relatives, or in case of foreigners, to embassy officials.

The aircraft was returning to Kathmandu on Tuesday morning after bringing the tourists on a sightseeing trip to the world’s highest peak.

It wasn’t clear what caused the crash. Weather conditions had caused the helicopter’s planned flight route to be changed, airport official Sagar Kadel said.

It is common for flights to be delayed and routes changed during the monsoon season and heavy rains.

The tourist and mountaineering season ended in May with the onset of the rainy season and tourist flights to the mountains are less common this time of year as visibility is poor and weather conditions become unpredictable.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

