Jones County School District increases security measures

When the school bell rings in just a few weeks, students will have more officers looking after their safety.
By Emily Blackmarr
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 8:30 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
“We’ll have no more than the same three officers at the schools, that’s our goal right there because ... my little girls in school, and I want her to be able to say, ‘Hey, look there’s Officer Davis, right there, Officer Smith, I know him, I know he’s safe,’” said Joey Davis, founder and owner of PROtec Security LLC. “Each campus enforcement officer will be either a current or past law enforcement officer, using equipment from PROtec only.”

“There’s a new law that you can use other equipment, but right now, what we’ll do is just use PROtec equipment. They wear a blue polo shirt just like the sheriff’s department shirt except it’s blue and says PROtec on it.”

According to Davis, each officer will be certified through the state and allowed to carry inside the school buildings.

“Guns, handcuffs, the whole nine yards, they’ll be equipped, and they are certified,” Davis said. “That’s the great thing about the way PROtec uses their officers, is everybody certified in what they carry and how they do it, and a lot of people, most of the people with PROtec are SWAT members, that’s the best thing about it.”

Davis said PROtec will continue its agreement with Jones County until the school board changes its mind.

”Superintendent Dr. BR Jones and the board of education decides, ‘Hey, all these kids need to have a safe environment, we don’t need to be worried about things that’s happen, they need to come out and worry about their education,’” Davis said.

According to Davis, the bid for the security company came in at $405,000.

