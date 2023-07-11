Forrest County School District back-to-school preview

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Soon, students will be heading back to school.

The Forrest County School District said they are ready for what’s to come. North Forrest High School Principal Jennifer Riels said attendance is one of the district’s top priorities for the year.

“Attendance has been an issue I think district, probably state-wide. If students aren’t here, they aren’t getting the face-to-face instruction and we know that research tells us that the best way for students to learn is face-to-face with a qualified teacher,” said Riels. “So, them not being here and having to catch up or make up or miss that important work, that causes an issue for us and for the students. It puts them behind when they come back.”

With the first day of school just two weeks out, Riels said that parents should make sure their students are fully registered. All student registration will be online only.

School offices opened on Monday, July 10, for parents to ask questions and receive help if needed.

“Someone will be in the office to assist them if they need to bring documents such as proofs of residence, birth certificates, and immunization records because all incoming 7th graders need to have a new Mississippi Immunization 121...,” Riels said.

Riels also said the district is excited and ready to welcome students back to its campuses.

“We just love it when kids return,” Riels said. “They are happy, they’re rejuvenated, the teachers have rested up, everybody has got those smiles going and it’s just a great time of year. It’s like you get to start over in school every year.”

The first day of school for the district will be Friday, July 21.

