Least Terns tagged for future studies

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) -The Least Tern population on the Mississippi Gulf Coast is among the largest in the United States. That’s why Audubon Society biologists are checking migration habits and tagging some of the newly born chicks.

“One thing we’re looking at is how long they stay at their colonies once they’re flight-capable. That has implications for population estimation and breeding productivity estimation,” said Abby Darrah.

We all know birds fly south for the winter. Well, some of these Least Terns fly south, like to Central and South America.

“We put this metal band on here which is distributed by the US Geological Survey, which is a federal band,” said Collin Stempien. “Then we take two other plastic bands, which are extremely light. They don’t bother the birds at all. We put the blue band on, which tells us this bird was banded in Biloxi. So if this bird comes back in two years to breed or lay eggs, we’ll know we banded this chick on this day in this spot.”

People come from all over for bird watching, which is part of eco-tourism, and the Least Terns are high on the list of attractions in South Mississippi.

