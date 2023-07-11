Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Fallen Heroes

Least Terns tagged for future studies

By Bill Snyder
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 3:44 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) -The Least Tern population on the Mississippi Gulf Coast is among the largest in the United States. That’s why Audubon Society biologists are checking migration habits and tagging some of the newly born chicks.

“One thing we’re looking at is how long they stay at their colonies once they’re flight-capable. That has implications for population estimation and breeding productivity estimation,” said Abby Darrah.

We all know birds fly south for the winter. Well, some of these Least Terns fly south, like to Central and South America.

“We put this metal band on here which is distributed by the US Geological Survey, which is a federal band,” said Collin Stempien. “Then we take two other plastic bands, which are extremely light. They don’t bother the birds at all. We put the blue band on, which tells us this bird was banded in Biloxi. So if this bird comes back in two years to breed or lay eggs, we’ll know we banded this chick on this day in this spot.”

People come from all over for bird watching, which is part of eco-tourism, and the Least Terns are high on the list of attractions in South Mississippi.

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Your lunch could be free today at Subway.
How to get a free Subway sandwich on Tuesday
Sumrall employee finds wallet with thousands of dollars, returns to owner
Sumrall employee finds wallet with thousands of dollars, returns to owner
4 Southern Miss baseball players chosen on 2nd day of 2023 MLB Draft
4 Southern Miss baseball players chosen on 2nd day of 2023 MLB Draft
Sumrall kids sell homemade bracelets and refreshments to community
Sumrall kids sell homemade bracelets and refreshments to community
Bank of America had a policy of charging customers $35 after the bank declined a transaction...
Bank of America hit with $250 million in fines, penalties, refunds for ‘double-dipping’ fees, fake accounts

Latest News

Emma Smithers, Loyola University
South Jones grad Emma Smithers captures Louisiana Women’s Amateur
Sumrall Main Street Association looks for new director
Sumrall Main Street Association looks for new director
Emma Smithers, Loyola University
South Jones grad Emma Smithers captures Louisiana Women's Amateur
Sumrall employee finds wallet with thousands of dollars, returns to owner
Sumrall employee finds wallet with thousands of dollars, returns to owner
Sumrall Main Street Association looks for new director
Sumrall Main Street looks for new director