Downtown Hattiesburg Association facade improvement grant

By Kyra Lampley
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 6:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Downtown Hattiesburg Association has a facade grant improvement program.

The program is focused on supporting the growth and revitalization of existing commercial properties in Hattiesburg’s Historic Downtown District.

There is a total of $200,000 available for the grant and aims to attract potential investors and entrepreneurs looking to locate or expand their business in the downtown area.

“There is a lot of interest in people locating downtown for their businesses,” Executive Director of the Downtown Hattiesburg Association Andrea Saffle said. “Our challenge has been that we don’t have a lot of properties that are move-in ready, or that are attractive on the outside or need some work. There is just not a lot of available property that’s for sale.”

The grants will be given in $5,000 imbursements.

To apply, visit downtownhattiesburg.com.

