Coroners: What is the job like?

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Coroners are often behind the scenes. They have jobs that can be mentally challenging, but the focus is on the families before themselves.

“Besides, you know, comforting and explaining things to the families, it’s making sure they have closure the best they can,” said Forrest County Coroner Butch Benedict.

Benedict has been in the profession for well over 20 years. He said telling a family their loved one has passed never gets easier.

“That 15 minutes that you’re with that family, you think your day’s bad, that’s the worst of their days right there,” Benedict said.

Benedict is also a licensed funeral home director, cremator and embalmer who sees both sides of the equation. He also goes to crime scenes and car wrecks where deaths have occurred.

The coroner said most of the cases he deals with are older people who are in their end stages of life; however, what affects him the most is dealing with a child or young adult.

“The accidental deaths, you know when it’s the young people, things like that,” Benedict said. “Those are the ones that play heavy on our hearts. The times when I have to go knock on the doors at 1 or 2 o’clock in the morning because there was an accident because we do notify the next of kin when someone passes away,” he said. “And that’s probably one of the hardest things to do is to go knock on the door because no one wants to hear that knock or the doorbell knowing something may have happened.”

While a coroner’s job is to investigate and determine someone’s cause of death, Benedict said it’s more than that.

“It is a very fulfilling job because you are helping people at the worst time of their lives,” Benedict said.

Benedict will be retiring at the end of this year.

