Combined jackpots top $1.2 billion

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - With a combined total of more than $1.2 billion in top prize money, Powerball and Mega Millions are big and getting bigger, fueling player excitement throughout the state and across the country.

“It’s interesting to see player interest increase when both national jackpots start increasing at the same time,” said Mississippi Lottery President Jeff Hewitt. “People begin talking about the jackpots with coworkers and family members, even standing in line at the grocery store. Despite the fun nature of the games, we do encourage everyone to play responsibly.”

In advance of the Wednesday, July 12, Powerball drawing, the jackpot has increased to an estimated $725 million, with an estimated cash value of $366.2 million, ranking this as the 7th largest Powerball jackpot.

The last Powerball jackpot was hit for the April 19 drawing and was worth $252.6 million.

The jackpot for Tuesday night’s Mega Millions drawing has also increased to an estimated $500 million, with an estimated cash value of $251 million. The Mega Millions jackpot was last hit for the April 18 drawing and was worth $20 million.

Spending an additional dollar on both games for the multiplier feature (Power Play with Powerball and Megaplier with Mega Millions) also increases your chances to multiply non-jackpot wins.

Two players recently ended up doubling their initial $50,000 wins to $100,000 each from the Saturday, July 8, Powerball drawing…all because they spent the extra dollar.

One ticket was purchased from Keith’s Superstore #107 on Highway 49 in Saucier. The second winning ticket was purchased from Spriny Mart #4134 on Highway 182 in Starkville.

The winning numbers drawn were 7-23-24-32-43 with a Powerball of 18 and a Power Play of 2.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.