8-year-old arrested after stealing car, leading police on pursuit, officers say

Alabama police say they were involved in a vehicle chase that resulted in a child’s arrest. (Source: WSFA)
By Jonathan Grass and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 5:39 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA/Gray News) - Police in Alabama say a child has been arrested after he led them on a pursuit Tuesday morning.

According to the Montgomery Police Department, officers responded to a robbery call shortly after 11 a.m. and tried to pull over a suspected stolen vehicle involved near the scene.

But the driver, later identified as an 8-year-old child, refused to stop and a pursuit ensued.

Authorities said the fleeing vehicle ended up crashing into another car, ending the pursuit.

No injuries were reported in the collision and the child was taken into custody.

According to officers, the 8-year-old boy was found with a gun and charges are pending against him.

A witness told WSFA they saw the boy behind the wheel and called police.

“When I realized it was a little boy, I followed him to try and make sure no one got hit,” he said.

The witness added, “I think parents just really need to know where their kids are and what they are doing.”

Montgomery police did not immediately release the child’s name.

Copyright 2023 WSFA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

