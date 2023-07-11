07/11 Ryan’s “Some Fog, More Rain” Tuesday Morning Forecast

Good morning, Pine Belt!

Get ready for another nice, fairly typical summer day! That means heat, humidity, and usually afternoon thunderstorms, which we will see again today. Yesterday they were all to the south of Hattiesburg, though today will be a bit more wide spread. Still not going to be a complete washout or anything, and activity will still be scattered about, but things are drying up from where we started the week on Sunday.

Today’s all day rain chance is 40%, with most-to-all of that occurring between 10 AM-8 PM. There is a weak front in the area, but storms will still require that extra boost from afternoon heating to get anything going. Nothing concerning is expected, but we do still have a level one risk for wind as these storms break down. Listen for any warnings being issued and watch for pockets of heavy rain and lightning. Today’s high will be 91, slightly below average.

