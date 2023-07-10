Win Stuff
Woman falls into 7-foot hole while walking to her mailbox, officials say

It is not known how the woman ended up in the hole.
It is not known how the woman ended up in the hole.
By Tianna Morimoto and Andrew McMunn
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 3:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PRESCOTT VALLEY, Ariz. (KPHO/Gray News) – A woman in Arizona was hospitalized after falling into a hole while walking to her mailbox.

First responders in Prescott Valley said they received a call for a woman who had fallen into a 7-foot-deep hole while walking to her mailbox near Coyote Springs Road and Mummy View Drive.

Crews arrived and performed a technical rope rescue to pull her out of the hole.

She was then taken to the hospital for treatment. The extent of her injuries was not disclosed.

