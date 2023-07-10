USM named leading choice for transfer students by Phi Theta Kappa again

News release from the University of Southern Mississippi Office of University Communications

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The University of Southern Mississippi has been recognized as a national leader in higher education by Phi Theta Kappa as a preferred destination for community college transfer students looking to take the next steps in their academic pursuits.

The official honor society of community colleges, PTK recently named USM to its 2023 Transfer Honor Roll. This was bestowed upon only 208 colleges and universities across the country.

This recognition denotes excellence in the development and support of dynamic and innovative pathways for community college transfers, resulting in successful academic and career outcomes.

“The goal of most students attending community college is a bachelor’s degree, but few do because of financial barriers and the complexities of the transfer process,” said Dr. Lynn Tincher-Ladner, president and CEO of Phi Theta Kappa. “We are proud to recognize the exceptional colleges and universities that go above and beyond to create accessible pathways to bachelor’s degree completion for community college transfer students.”

USM has earned inclusion on the PTK Honor Roll for multiple years. Historically, nearly half of the university’s enrollment is composed of transfer students.

“Southern Miss has always been a preferred destination for transfer students, and we’re thrilled to be named to Phi Theta Kappa’s Transfer Honor Roll for yet another year,” said Michelle Konscak, executive director of the USM Office of Admissions. “It truly speaks to the transfer-friendly nature of all that we have to offer.”

PTK’s Transfer Honor Roll designation is determined by 40 key metrics related to the support and success of transfer students at the schools. This criterion is analyzed by the National Student Clearinghouse and on data submitted through each four-year institution’s profile on PTK Connect, an online tool provided by the society designed to help students find their best-fit colleges and career pathways.

Colleges completing the PTK Connect profile are given a Transfer Friendliness Rating, and the Honor Roll is chosen from among the top 25 percent highest-rated colleges. Those schools recognized this year had exceptional outcomes, including:

Average percent of transfer in undergraduate population – 43%

Average bachelor’s degree completion rate among transfers – 66%

Average credit transferred toward a degree major and/or plan – 85%

Average percent of transfer students receiving merit-based financial aid – 73%

Colleges utilizing PTK Connect can complete a transfer profile, which asks questions about admissions practices, cost of attendance, campus life, recruitment practices and peer reviews. This is meant to reflect what the transfer student experience is like at their colleges as well as the strategies colleges are taking to support and enroll transfer students.

The profile immediately gives colleges a transfer friendliness rating they can use internally to gauge how friendly their admissions and recruitment strategies are. The top 25% highest-rated colleges are then named to the Transfer Honor Roll.

USM’s commitment to supporting the success of its transfer students is also evidenced by an increase in scholarship funds available to PTK students for fall 2023.

“Phi Theta Kappa students work hard to excel in the classroom, and we want to reward that work with competitive scholarship offerings for PTK students,” said Dannetta Winters, director of the USM Office of Undergraduate Scholarships. “We’re proud to have increased the value of our Phi Theta Kappa academic merit scholarships for the upcoming academic year, and we hope it signals to these outstanding students that we want them here at Southern Miss.”

The USM’s Transfer Student Association also offers leadership opportunities and social and educational events, and the Center’s Transfer Transitions program pairs new transfers with a transfer student mentor to further assist in settling into their new school home.

“In addition to success coaching and special workshops, we are prepared to offer transfer students all of the tools they need to succeed and thrive as Golden Eagles,” said Emily Thornton, coordinator for transfer student success for the Center for Student Success.

Community college students interested in pursuing their degree at USM can visit https://www.usm.edu/admissions.

PTK scholarships are also available at USM, learn more HERE.

For more information about Phi Theta Kappa at ptk.org.

