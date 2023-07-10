Win Stuff
Shady Grove VFD in need of financial assistance

By Jay Harrison
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 7:21 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Shady Grove Volunteer Fire Department is seeking donations and volunteers to help with their day-to-day operations.

The department has applied for several grants to cover things like equipment, truck maintenance and water for its team.

However, Chief David Houston said covering these costs are becoming more expensive than what they had expected.

“We’ve got a lot of this stuff on (Federal Emergency Management Agency) grants, but a lot of the stuff in this station right now is donations,” Houston said.

Houston said one of the larger expenses comes in track maintenance. Repairs can cost thousands of dollars.

Additional expenses include turnout gear, such as helmets and bunker coats, and water and Gatorade, which Houston says is much-needed during the summer months.

“We have to buy water and Gatorade by the carload,” Houston said. “This time of year, we can go through several, several cases of Gatorade on one fire.”

The department is currently looking to open a second station about four miles from the main station.

Houston said the project, funded by donations, not only will help them improve their response time, but also give them the space necessary to store equipment, trucks and office supplies.

To donate or become a volunteer, contact the department at (601) 433-8645.

