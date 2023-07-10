Powers Fire & Rescue sees increase in calls due to severe weather

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Severe weather can affect a variety of entities, from the individual to the communal.

And it can have unexpected impacts, like on the men and women serving the Powers Fire & Rescue in Jones County.

The unit is comprised of 10 first responders, all volunteers.

Powers Fire & Rescue responded to 62 calls June.

That’s more than just a few, Pwersn chief Joey Davis said.

“From a scratched finger to an arm cut off,” Davis said. “There again, these first responders, they’re nationally certified. That’s the next best thing besides having a paramedic.”

Lately, the department has seen a huge increase in calls , primarily because of the severe weather requiring longer shifts.

“If the wind is below 50 (miles per hour), we’ll go out,” Davis said. “So, that’s any tree, any water, it don’t matter what it’s raining sideways, upside, what I like to always tell people.”

Davis said its not just a Powers Fire & Rescue thing, but the community of Jones County, as a whole, chipping in.

“Most every tree that you see that’s on the road, we cut it up and it’s not just the firemen,” Davis said. “You’ll see deputies. I’ve rode around in my sheriff’s truck with a chainsaw, cutting a bunch of trees up.”

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.