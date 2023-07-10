Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Fallen Heroes

Powers Fire & Rescue sees increase in calls due to severe weather

Powers Fire & Rescue put in a busy month of June thanks to bouts of severe weather in Jones County
By Emily Blackmarr
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 10:05 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Severe weather can affect a variety of entities, from the individual to the communal.

And it can have unexpected impacts, like on the men and women serving the Powers Fire & Rescue in Jones County.

The unit is comprised of 10 first responders, all volunteers.

Powers Fire & Rescue responded to 62 calls June.

That’s more than just a few, Pwersn chief Joey Davis said.

“From a scratched finger to an arm cut off,” Davis said. “There again, these first responders, they’re nationally certified. That’s the next best thing besides having a paramedic.”

Lately, the department has seen a huge increase in calls , primarily because of the severe weather requiring longer shifts.

“If the wind is below 50 (miles per hour), we’ll go out,” Davis said. “So, that’s any tree, any water, it don’t matter what it’s raining sideways, upside, what I like to always tell people.”

Davis said its not just a Powers Fire & Rescue thing, but the community of Jones County, as a whole, chipping in.

“Most every tree that you see that’s on the road, we cut it up and it’s not just the firemen,” Davis said. “You’ll see deputies. I’ve rode around in my sheriff’s truck with a chainsaw, cutting a bunch of trees up.”

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Los Angeles couple welcomed quadruplets just in time for the Fourth of July.
Couple celebrates Fourth of July by welcoming quadruplets
Woman caught on video defacing Saenger Theater
Woman splashes paint on side of Saenger just down alley from Pocket Museum
A Las Vegas gambler hit a $10 million jackpot on Friday while playing a Megabucks slot machine.
Lucky gambler turns $40 wager into $10 million jackpot
Old East Hardy Street bridge to become pedestrian and event bridge
Old East Hardy Street bridge to become pedestrian and event bridge
Xavier Evans was one of two men arrested in Jones County Thursday on drug-and-weapon--related...
2 arrested in Jones County on drug, weapon charges

Latest News

Powers Fire & Rescue put in a busy month of June thanks to bouts of severe weather in Jones County
Jasper County mobile home destroyed in Sunday fire
Applications still are being taken in Hattiesburg for those eligible for federally-funded roof...
City of Hattiesburg offering emergency roof repairs
A double-wide trailer in Jasper County suffered "catastrophic damage in a fire late Sunday...
Home burned thoroughly in Jasper County