Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Fallen Heroes

Powerball jackpot surges to $675 million for Monday’s drawing

The Powerball jackpot is still without a winner.
The Powerball jackpot is still without a winner.(MGN)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 12:23 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The Powerball jackpot is still without a winner.

No one took home Saturday’s drawing of $615 million.

The pot now jumps to an estimated $675 million and would be the ninth-largest Powerball prize.

The next drawing will be Monday.

A player who wins the jackpot will have the choice between an annuitized prize worth an estimated $675 million or a lump sum payment estimated at $340.9 million. Both options are before taxes.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. CNN Newsource contributed to this report.

Most Read

A Los Angeles couple welcomed quadruplets just in time for the Fourth of July.
Couple celebrates Fourth of July by welcoming quadruplets
Old East Hardy Street bridge to become pedestrian and event bridge
Old East Hardy Street bridge to become pedestrian and event bridge
Nine people were shot after a man opened fire on a crowd in downtown Cleveland. One of the...
Shooting in downtown Cleveland hospitalizes 9 people
Hattiesburg to host DYB World Series for 1st time in 25 years.
Dixie Youth Baseball World Series set to create economic impact in Hattiesburg
The jackpot has grown because no one has won since April 19.
Powerball jackpot climbs to estimated $650 million

Latest News

FILE - In this Dec. 4, 2008 file photo, Aretha Franklin performs during the 85th annual...
Jury seated in trial over singer Aretha Franklin’s handwritten wills
FILE - Yevgeny Prigozhin, the owner of the Wagner Group military company, arrives during a...
Russian mercenary leader Prigozhin’s commanders pledge loyalty at Kremlin after short-lived mutiny
Vehicles come to a standstill near a washed-out and flooded portion of the Palisades Parkway...
Relentless rain floods roads in Northeast, leads to evacuations, rescues
The sheriff’s office says the number is (601) 602-5004, and if you call the number, it sounds...
FCSO warns residents of ‘citations and warrants division’ scam calls
Shelter dog generic
DAFS director receives international recognition for Pine Belt ‘pet’ program