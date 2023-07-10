Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Fallen Heroes

Modelo tops Bud Light in sales again

FILE - Cans of Modelo Especial beer are shown at a supermarket in New York on Wednesday, June...
FILE - Cans of Modelo Especial beer are shown at a supermarket in New York on Wednesday, June 14, 2023. After more than two decades as America’s best-selling beer, Bud Light has slipped into second place.(Peter Morgan | AP Photo/Peter Morgan)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 1:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Modelo beer has topped sales of Bud Light for the second month in a row.

For the four weeks ending July 1, Modelo Especial took 8.7% of overall beer sales, compared to Bud Light’s 7% share, according to NIQ data.

Bud Light held the top spot for nearly two decades, but sales dropped off after a backlash from conservatives over a social media promotion with transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney.

Bud Light has since rolled out a new marketing campaign in an effort to turn sales back around. It focuses on country music and NFL players.

Bud Light continues to be the top-selling beer in the United States year to date, but Modelo appears to be slowly closing the gap.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Los Angeles couple welcomed quadruplets just in time for the Fourth of July.
Couple celebrates Fourth of July by welcoming quadruplets
Old East Hardy Street bridge to become pedestrian and event bridge
Old East Hardy Street bridge to become pedestrian and event bridge
Nine people were shot after a man opened fire on a crowd in downtown Cleveland. One of the...
Shooting in downtown Cleveland hospitalizes 9 people
Hattiesburg to host DYB World Series for 1st time in 25 years.
Dixie Youth Baseball World Series set to create economic impact in Hattiesburg
The jackpot has grown because no one has won since April 19.
Powerball jackpot climbs to estimated $650 million

Latest News

Vehicles come to a standstill near a washed-out and flooded portion of the Palisades Parkway...
Relentless rain floods roads in Northeast, leads to evacuations, rescues
A unanimous All-American selection in 2023, Hall is heading to the MLB after a three-year...
USM ace Tanner Hall selected by Twins in fourth round of 2023 MLB Draft
FILE - Yevgeny Prigozhin, the owner of the Wagner Group military company, arrives during a...
Russian mercenary leader Prigozhin’s commanders met Putin after short-lived mutiny, pledged loyalty
This photo provided by law enforcement shows Eric Abril.
Police extend manhunt for Northern California homicide suspect who fled a hospital
FILE — James Lewis is escorted through Boston's Logan Airport, Friday Oct. 13, 1995, after...
James Lewis, suspect in Tylenol poisonings that killed 7 people in the Chicago area in 1982, dead