MEMA: Federal assistance not yet available for Jasper, Jackson counties

PEARL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency is reminding Jasper and Jackson County residents about the current status of receiving federal assistance following storms from the past month.

According to MEMA, no federal assistance is available for those impacted by the June storms, as MEMA and the Federal Emergency Management Agency are verifying damage in the affected areas.

MEMA and FEMA are scheduled to verify public infrastructure damage in Jackson County, starting on Tuesday.

The deadline to apply for assistance for the June 2023 tornadoes is July 20, 2023.

MEMA said they are aware of a letter stating that FEMA assistance is available, but FEMA assistance is not available, and residents are encouraged not to apply for FEMA assistance.

Insured residents are encouraged to file insurance claims, according to MEMA. If residents have already applied for FEMA assistance, no further action is needed at this time.

MEMA said, if and when federal assistance is available, they will release that information with local leaders, media and on their social media sites.

All residents are encouraged by MEMA to also be mindful on their recovery journeys to avoid scammers and fraud.

