Home burned thoroughly in Jasper County

A double-wide trailer in Jasper County suffered "catastrophic damage in a fire late Sunday...
A double-wide trailer in Jasper County suffered "catastrophic damage in a fire late Sunday afternoon.
By WDAM Staff
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 7:55 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
From Jones County Fire Council Public Information Office

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) -The best efforts of four volunteer fire departments could not prevent “catastrophic damage” to a double-wide home in Jasper County Sunday.

Units from Sandersville and Sharon VFDs in Jones County provided mutual aid to Heidelberg and Oak Bowery VFDs, arriving around 4 p.m. to a structure fire on County Road 351A.

A double-wide trailer was all but consumed by fire late Sunday afternoon in Jasper County.
A double-wide trailer was all but consumed by fire late Sunday afternoon in Jasper County.

The Jones County units, which supplied manpower, water support and an engine, found a double-wide trailer engulfed in flames.

Resident Keon Thomas and his family were not at home when the incident occurred. No injuries were reported.

Southern Pine Electric Power Association and the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office also responded.

