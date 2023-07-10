Win Stuff
Hattiesburg Management Group hosting job fair Thursday

The fare will take place in downtown Hattiesburg at the Jackie Dole Community Center at 220 W. Front Street.
The fare will take place in downtown Hattiesburg at the Jackie Dole Community Center at 220 W. Front Street.
By WDAM Staff
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 5:04 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Management Group is set to host its 5th annual summer job fair through the Economic Development Division of its firm.

The job fair will be held Thursday. It will take place in downtown Hattiesburg at the Jackie Dole Community Center at 220 W. Front Street.

The event will begin at 10 a.m. Early arrival is highly suggested to avoid waiting in long lines.

The Hattiesburg Management Group said the event will feature several employers including offshore, shipyard, clerical, restaurants, military, warehouse and educational recruiters looking for candidates to hire.

For more information, please email info@hattiesburggroup.com.

