FCSO warns residents of ‘citations and warrants division’ scam calls

The sheriff’s office says the number is (601) 602-5004, and if you call the number, it sounds...
The sheriff’s office says the number is (601) 602-5004, and if you call the number, it sounds legit but there is no way actually to speak with anyone; however, the FCSO number is (601) 544-7800.(MGN)
By Renaldo Hopkins
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 12:56 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Forrest County Sheriff’s Office alerts residents that “the scammers are getting bolder!”

FCSO says citizens have told them that they are getting calls (again) from the “citations and warrants division,” in the name of Lt. Allen Parker.

The sheriff’s office says the number is (601) 602-5004, and if you call the number, it sounds legit but there is no way actually to speak with anyone; however, the FCSO number is (601) 544-7800.

“Please do not bring money to the sheriff’s office, no matter what the caller tells you,” the sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post.

In Monday’s Facebook post, FCSO listed things that citizens should know about in regard to warrants, Lt. Parker and the division in question:

  1. FCSO would not call if someone has an outstanding warrant, as they like to meet people face-to-face and hand deliver the paperwork
  2. Lt. Parker doesn’t work on Sundays
  3. FCSO doesn’t have a “citations and warrants” division

If anyone sees the scam number show up, the sheriff’s office says do not answer it, block it and report it. If a voicemail is received, keep a record of it.

“The Forrest County Sheriff’s Office wants to keep our citizens safe and help you protect your savings,” FCSO said in the Facebook post.

