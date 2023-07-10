Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Fallen Heroes

Domestic dispute leads to physical altercation with Hattiesburg officer

Generic and blurry police lights from a cruiser vehicle and car headlights behind yellow crime...
Generic and blurry police lights from a cruiser vehicle and car headlights behind yellow crime scene do not cross caution tape at night.(Ajax9 | Getty Images/iStockphoto)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 10:22 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A suspect is on the run after running their vehicle into a police patrol unit during a domestic altercation in Hattiesburg.

The Hattiesburg Police Department said the incident occurred around 2:40 a.m. on Monday, July 10, in the 800 block of James Street.

When the responding officer arrived, he found two individuals involved in a domestic dispute. The officer and one of the individuals, an unidentified male, got into an altercation before the man got in his vehicle and drove toward the officer. He struck the officer’s patrol unit, disabling it.

In response to the man’s actions, the officer discharged his weapon. However, no injuries were reported.

The suspect fled the scene in his vehicle before abandoning it at Edwards Street and Tommy King Drive and fleeing on foot.

At this time, there are no other details available.

Due to the incident involving a Hattiesburg Police Officer, the investigation has been turned over to the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Los Angeles couple welcomed quadruplets just in time for the Fourth of July.
Couple celebrates Fourth of July by welcoming quadruplets
Old East Hardy Street bridge to become pedestrian and event bridge
Old East Hardy Street bridge to become pedestrian and event bridge
Nine people were shot after a man opened fire on a crowd in downtown Cleveland. One of the...
Shooting in downtown Cleveland hospitalizes 9 people
Hattiesburg to host DYB World Series for 1st time in 25 years.
Dixie Youth Baseball World Series set to create economic impact in Hattiesburg
The jackpot has grown because no one has won since April 19.
Powerball jackpot climbs to estimated $650 million

Latest News

Insured residents are encouraged to file insurance claims, according to MEMA. If residents have...
MEMA: Federal assistance not yet available for Jasper, Jackson counties
Thanks to bouts of severe weather, Powers Fire & Rescue had a busier than usual June.
Powers Fire & Rescue sees increase in calls due to severe weather
Powers Fire & Rescue put in a busy month of June thanks to bouts of severe weather in Jones County
Pine Belt group engaged in a battle against human trafficking