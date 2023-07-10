Domestic dispute leads to physical altercation with Hattiesburg officer

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A suspect is on the run after running their vehicle into a police patrol unit during a domestic altercation in Hattiesburg.

The Hattiesburg Police Department said the incident occurred around 2:40 a.m. on Monday, July 10, in the 800 block of James Street.

When the responding officer arrived, he found two individuals involved in a domestic dispute. The officer and one of the individuals, an unidentified male, got into an altercation before the man got in his vehicle and drove toward the officer. He struck the officer’s patrol unit, disabling it.

In response to the man’s actions, the officer discharged his weapon. However, no injuries were reported.

The suspect fled the scene in his vehicle before abandoning it at Edwards Street and Tommy King Drive and fleeing on foot.

At this time, there are no other details available.

Due to the incident involving a Hattiesburg Police Officer, the investigation has been turned over to the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation.

