City of Hattiesburg offering emergency roof repairs

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The City of Hattiesburg has initiated the emergency roof repair initiative for eligible homeowners located in the city limits.

It allows for federal funds received from the Department of Housing and Urban Development to be applied to helping those who qualify to fix their roofs.

Eligibility is based on the size of the household and the household income and the property must be owned by the owner.

Petra Wingo, Hattiesburg Community Development Division manager, said there was still time to apply for the program.

“The program began in September 2023, and since that time, we’ve replaced 45 roofs across Hattiesburg,” Wingo said. “Of course, we have some applicants in the pipeline, but we’re open to receiving more applicants. Funding is still available.”

For more information, contact the City of Hattiesburg Community Development Division at (601) 554-1006.

