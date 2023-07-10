Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Fallen Heroes

City of Hattiesburg offering emergency roof repairs

Applications still are being taken in Hattiesburg for those eligible for federally-funded roof...
Applications still are being taken in Hattiesburg for those eligible for federally-funded roof repair(WCJB)
By Kyra Lampley
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 9:08 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The City of Hattiesburg has initiated the emergency roof repair initiative for eligible homeowners located in the city limits.

It allows for federal funds received from the Department of Housing and Urban Development to be applied to helping those who qualify to fix their roofs.

Eligibility is based on the size of the household and the household income and the property must be owned by the owner.

Petra Wingo, Hattiesburg Community Development Division manager, said there was still time to apply for the program.

“The program began in September 2023, and since that time, we’ve replaced 45 roofs across Hattiesburg,” Wingo said. “Of course, we have some applicants in the pipeline, but we’re open to receiving more applicants. Funding is still available.”

For more information, contact the City of Hattiesburg Community Development Division at (601) 554-1006.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Los Angeles couple welcomed quadruplets just in time for the Fourth of July.
Couple celebrates Fourth of July by welcoming quadruplets
Woman caught on video defacing Saenger Theater
Woman splashes paint on side of Saenger just down alley from Pocket Museum
A Las Vegas gambler hit a $10 million jackpot on Friday while playing a Megabucks slot machine.
Lucky gambler turns $40 wager into $10 million jackpot
Old East Hardy Street bridge to become pedestrian and event bridge
Old East Hardy Street bridge to become pedestrian and event bridge
Xavier Evans was one of two men arrested in Jones County Thursday on drug-and-weapon--related...
2 arrested in Jones County on drug, weapon charges

Latest News

A double-wide trailer in Jasper County suffered "catastrophic damage in a fire late Sunday...
Home burned thoroughly in Jasper County
Shady Grove VFD in need of financial assistance.
Shady Grove VFD in need of financial assistance
Group engaged in fight against human trafficking
Local group working to combat human trafficking in the Pine Belt
Americorps is looking for reading and math tutors in the Hattiesburg area.
Americorps looking for tutors in the Hattiesburg area