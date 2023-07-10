07/10 Ryan’s “Wet Start” Monday Morning Forecast

Good morning, Pine Belt!

Get ready for another rainy one out there today! Not going to be a complete washout or anything, but expect it to be on par with yesterday...just a bit more rainy than average. Today’s activity should remain on the southern half of the area as well, giving the northern a much needed break after the last few weeks of strong storms and damaging tornadoes. Today’s severe risk is none-to-very low, and only expected in the counties south of Hattiesburg. Like the last couple of weeks, these storms will develop due to a lingering front, but will be enhanced by daytime heating, which means they’re generally going to be “updraft heavy.” That means lightning, hail, pockets of ridiculously heavy rain, and gusty down-bursting winds as they break down. Just be aware of any developing thunderstorms and drive safely around them.

As far as today’s sensible weather goes, expect a much cooler high near 89! That’s still hot, but is a degree or so below average...our first such day in a while it feels like. That’s largely due to the cloud cover most of the area will see to start the day, and as things start to warm up we’ll see more and more rain across the area. Expect the peak in the Hattiesburg area around 12-1 PM, with most of the activity being forced closer to the coastline.

