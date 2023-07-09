Shady Grove VFD proposes second station

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Shady Grove Volunteer Fire Department is hoping to expand their reach by building a second station.

Shady Grove Fire Chief David Houston says the proposed station will be located roughly four miles from the main station and will allow them to improve their response time and reach up to 60 new homes and buildings in the area.

“The other houses up there that are in that part of the county are farther from here,” Houston said. “So, that’ll put a station closer to their area, which will be a shorter response time to any emergency up at that station.”

Houston said building the station also will provide much-needed office and storage space, as well as room for a growing fleet.

“We plan to keep a pumper, a tanker, and a rescue truck with tools on it up there and keep a tanker and a pumper with rescue tools and a brush truck down here,”

Houston said the homes and buildings near the spot for the new station are in a Class Ten rating area, which means that insurance rates in that area are higher than other parts of the county.

With the new station, Houston says that number will drop to a seven.

For now, the station continues to seek assistance in the form of funding from Jones County, as well as donations.

The station plans to make the proposal a second time at the Jones County Board of Supervisors July 17 meeting,

