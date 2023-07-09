Win Stuff
Sen. Wicker responds to letter from Veterans Affairs defending display of Pride flag

The department’s letter explains that the main flagpole within Biloxi National Cemetery is reserved solely for the U.S. flag. And that flying the Pride flag at the entrance is not only authorized by the VA, it is consistent with the National Cemetery Administration’s established flag policy(Stephanie Poole)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 6:03 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The battle continues over flying the Pride flag at the Biloxi VA Medical Center and National Cemetery during the month of June.

The Department of Veteran Affairs sent a letter to Mississippi Senator Roger Wicker after he asked for the flag to be brought down last month.

In the letter, the department says the flag was authorized to fly at VA facilities throughout Pride month, as the department has done so for years as a symbol of its commitment to LGBTQ+ veterans and their families.

Senator Wicker had called on the VA to remove the flag saying the location in front of the Biloxi National Cemetery is reserved for the U.S. flag. The department’s letter explains that the main flagpole within the cemetery is reserved solely for the U.S. flag. And that flying the Pride flag at the entrance is not only authorized by the VA, it is consistent with the National Cemetery Administration’s established flag policy

Senator Wicker responded Saturday, tweeting that it’s the goal of the department to “provide services, not promote controversial ideologies.”

