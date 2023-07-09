PCS 2023 football schedule

PCS

8/18: vs. Columbia Academy – 7 p.m.

8/25: at Lamar School – 7 p.m.

9/1: vs. Resurrection Catholic – 7 p.m.

9/8: at Hartfield Academy* – 7 p.m.

9/22: vs. Simpson Academy – 7 p.m.

9/29: at Bay High – 7 p.m.

10/6: vs. Jackson Prep* – 7 p.m.

10/13: at Madison St. Joe* – 7 p.m.

10/20: at Jackson Academy* – 7 p.m.

10/27: vs. Madison-Ridgeland Academy* – 7 p.m.

*Indicates MAIS Region 1-6A opponent

