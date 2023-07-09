PCS 2023 football schedule
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 10:50 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
PCS
- 8/18: vs. Columbia Academy – 7 p.m.
- 8/25: at Lamar School – 7 p.m.
- 9/1: vs. Resurrection Catholic – 7 p.m.
- 9/8: at Hartfield Academy* – 7 p.m.
- 9/22: vs. Simpson Academy – 7 p.m.
- 9/29: at Bay High – 7 p.m.
- 10/6: vs. Jackson Prep* – 7 p.m.
- 10/13: at Madison St. Joe* – 7 p.m.
- 10/20: at Jackson Academy* – 7 p.m.
- 10/27: vs. Madison-Ridgeland Academy* – 7 p.m.
*Indicates MAIS Region 1-6A opponent
