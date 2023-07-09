Old East Hardy Street bridge to become pedestrian and event bridge

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - As contractors and engineers continue to make progress on what will be the new East Hardy bridge connecting the cities of Petal and Hattiesburg, officials say they’re preparing to give the old bridge a second life.

Proposals have been made to change the 70-year-old East Hardy Street bridge connecting Petal and Hattiesburg into a pedestrian and event bridge.

“Both mayors thought it was a good idea to re-purpose the bridge and so we will spruce it up, hopefully, eventually, tie walking paths and such to Petal’s River Park and Hattiesburg Chain Park on both sides of the river,” said Forrest County Supervisor David Hogan.

Hogan says the project will be funded primarily through tax revenue collected from the river district, as well as other sources.

“Ad valorem taxes from that river district are going into a pot. I think this might be year three, so we’re getting up a substantial amount of money,” Hogan said. “We’ll be able, with other sources of funding, to use those moneys to really make it nice down there.”

Once construction is finished on the new bridge later this year, plans for the old bridge will begin.

For now, work continues on the new bridge after engineers corrected a structural issue last month involving the steel beams placed across the bridge’s span.

“The 100-feet of end caps -- the deck -- has been poured on the steel beams, and that did alleviate some of the flex the beams sat down on their bearings on the concrete caps, and they are doing them center section next week,” Hogan said.

Hogan says both the county and two cities involved expect to see significant economic growth once both bridges are complete.

