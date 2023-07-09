Mississippi’s Miss Hospitality contestants arrive in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The contestants for Mississippi’s Miss Hospitality are in the Hub City as they prepare for this weekend’s competition.

Sunday, representatives from across the state arrived on the campus of the University of Southern Mississippi to settle in before their first rehearsal.

There are a number of Pine Belt representatives.

“I just think you have to go out and be yourself,” said Miss Hattiesburg Maddie Grace Lightsey. “At orientation, they said be yourself, but be your best self.

“So, just walk in to every situation and just be yourself but make sure you’re the best and you’re prepared to do it.”

This week, the contestants will be involved in several community events across the Pine Belt before the competition starts at 8 p.m. Friday..

“I really have an internal motivation in this competition to study on my own and be as prepared as I can,” said Miss Petal Loren Wade. “So, this week, I just plan to have fun and really enjoy myself and get to know the other contestants.”

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.