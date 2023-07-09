Local group working to combat human trafficking in the Pine Belt

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Human trafficking is a crime that affects millions of men, women and children every year, and one south Mississippi group is doing its part to make a difference.

“Trying to address that, the first thing you have to do is identify what it looks like,” said Betty-Braden Graham.

Graham is part of Pine Belt Unseen, a group that is working with other local organizations to combat human trafficking.

One of the group’s main goals is to educate people on trafficking, with the understanding that it happens everywhere, even in their own backyards.

“So, with (U.S.) 49 and (interstate) 59 intersecting right through the center of town, you’re connected directly to a few major metropolitan areas,” said group member Hunter White. “You have Mobile, New Orleans, the Coast, Jackson and Meridian. With all of those areas, we are just the perfect, prime location for trafficking.”

Through its research, the group noticed a trend among victims in the Pine Belt.

“There’s something called ‘familial trafficking.,’” Graham said, “which is what happens when someone who is a family member ends up involving that victim.”

Pine Belt Unseen has a goal set at $25,000, and the group has partnered with businesses like Glory Bound in Hattiesburg to help raise money for its future programs.

“There’s a component called ‘The Soap Project,’ where we will actually use bars of soap with hotlines and put those in areas where there is know trafficking to occur.”

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.