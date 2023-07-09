Win Stuff
Hattiesburg to boast cafe for cats

By Cam Bonelli
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 10:35 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) -Hattiesburg is scheduled to become home to its first cat café, where one can enjoy coffee and browse adoptable cats.

The new business was created to help cats find homes in Hattiesburg. Cattiesburg Cafe owners said they hope to officially open no latter than August.

The café will provides a space to hang out with adoptable cats while enjoying coffee and beverages.

“So, the way a cat café usually works is that you’ll pay to come in here, and you’ll hang out with the cats for an hour,” said veterinarian Brenda Sumrall, co-owner of Cattiesburg Café.

“A lot of people have come just for our adoption events, routinely, and stayed for hours at a time. The fall in love with the perfect kitten and take it home.”

The business will provide a different space than a shelter to interact with cats.

“It’s a great way for cats to find homes. It’s a great way to get to know each cat and get to know what cat you’re getting, you know?” cafe manager Nicole Legg said.

The cafe sports two rooms, one known as ‘The Cat Room,’ the other, a spot where guests can self-serve snacks and coffee.

“We’re hoping to have food from outside restaurants here in Hattiesburg,” Sumrall said. “But everything will have to be pre-packaged and prepared. We won’t actually make any food here, and it will all be do-it-yourself.”

All of the adoptable cats will be spayed, or neutered, vaccinated and microchipped.

