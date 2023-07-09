Win Stuff
Hattiesburg animal shelters partner with PetSmart for pet adoptions

National Adoption Week starts Monday and Pet Smart in Hattiesburg is hosting adoptables from...
National Adoption Week starts Monday and Pet Smart in Hattiesburg is hosting adoptables from two Pine Belt shelters. (Source: WALB)
By Kyra Lampley
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 7:42 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - National Pet Adoption Week is next week and two animal shelters in the Hub City got a head start Saturday.

Southern Pines Animal Shelter and The Hub City Humane Society partnered with PetSmart in Hattiesburg to give animals new homes.

With the cost of living steadily rising, the financial strain is causing some owners to give up their pets, said Megan Marlowe, Board of Directors president for The Hub City Humane Society.

“It is kind of tough,” Marlowe said.. “People are struggling to feed their pets.”

Although pets are another mouth to feed and body to care for, Marlowe said that pets should be treated as part of the framily.

“Pets can really bring joy to you,” Marlowe said. “They’re great stress reducers and they add to the quality of life.”

Southern Pines Adoption Coordinator December Adams agreed with Marlowe.

As an animal owner, she says that her pet makes her feel at ease.

“It’s good to come home after a stressful day or not stressful day and they’re just like, ‘What’s up!?!, How’re you doing?’” Adams said. “And, I’m like, ‘Hi! You love me I love you.’”

One Pine Belt family has plans to adopt a cat next week.

Family members said they love taking care of animals, especially in their time of need.

“We just love animals, and we have four dogs of our own, and we just love taking care of animals and helping them when they’re in really bad situations,” Samantha Descombes said. “It makes me feel better, getting them out of bad situations. We’ve rescued a few off the streets.”

The Humane Society and Southern Pines will be at PetSmart all next week.

