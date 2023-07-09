Hannah’s Wet & Humid Forecast

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) -This evening temperatures will fall into the mid 70′s. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected throughout the evening hours.

Sunday temperatures will rise into the low 90′s across the Pine Belt. We will see partly cloudy throughout the morning hours. There is a 60% chance for evening thunderstorms across the area.

Monday we will see temperatures in the high 80′s across the area. There is a 60% chance of showers and thunderstorms across the Pine Belt, mainly in the afternoon and evening hours.

Tuesday will be partly cloudy with highs in the low 90′s across the Pine Belt. There is a 60% chance of rain in the day into the evening. Overnight lows will be in the mid to low 70′s.

Wednesday we will be seeing temperatures in the low 90′s There is a 50% chance of rain and thunderstorms throughout the day. Overnight lows will be into the low 70′s across the Pine Belt.

