Dixie Youth Baseball World Series set to create economic impact in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Batter up, Hattiesburg.

The city is set to host the Dixie Youth Baseball World Series at the end of this month.

Hattiesburg has not hosted this event in 25 years and people from 12 states will travel to the Hub City for the tournament.

The event is expected to have a positive economic impact for the city and will bring in millions of dollars for the community.

Marlo Dorsey, Executive Director of Visit Hattiesburg, said she is looking for volunteers to help out during the tournament.

“We had to compete with many other states and cities to really get the opportunity to host this tournament and we all know and understand that tourism, sports tourism specifically, is an economic driver for our community,” Dorsey said. “So, we’re anticipating millions of dollars in economic impact to be able to host this tournament

“And we also, right now, are looking for volunteers, so if anyone in the community is interested in being a volunteer during the week of the Dixie Youth Baseball World Series, which will be held out at Tatum Park, they can go to BaseBurg.com and sign up, we’ll get back in touch with everyone.”

The opening ceremony for the tournament will be on July 27 at Pete Taylor Park.

