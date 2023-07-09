Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Fallen Heroes

Dixie Youth Baseball World Series set to create economic impact in Hattiesburg

Hattiesburg to host DYB World Series for 1st time in 25 years.
Hattiesburg to host DYB World Series for 1st time in 25 years.
By Kyra Lampley
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 11:44 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Batter up, Hattiesburg.

The city is set to host the Dixie Youth Baseball World Series at the end of this month.

Hattiesburg has not hosted this event in 25 years and people from 12 states will travel to the Hub City for the tournament.

The event is expected to have a positive economic impact for the city and will bring in millions of dollars for the community.

Marlo Dorsey, Executive Director of Visit Hattiesburg, said she is looking for volunteers to help out during the tournament.

“We had to compete with many other states and cities to really get the opportunity to host this tournament and we all know and understand that tourism, sports tourism specifically, is an economic driver for our community,” Dorsey said. “So, we’re anticipating millions of dollars in economic impact to be able to host this tournament

“And we also, right now, are looking for volunteers, so if anyone in the community is interested in being a volunteer during the week of the Dixie Youth Baseball World Series, which will be held out at Tatum Park, they can go to BaseBurg.com and sign up, we’ll get back in touch with everyone.”

The opening ceremony for the tournament will be on July 27 at Pete Taylor Park.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Jones County Sheriff’s Department said 41-year-old Tasha Nicole Davis was last around 12...
Jones County woman contacts sheriff’s dept. to report she’s safe, no longer missing
A Los Angeles couple welcomed quadruplets just in time for the Fourth of July.
Couple celebrates Fourth of July by welcoming quadruplets
Mississippi State coach Nikki McCray-Penson lowers her mask as she calls to players during the...
REPORTS: Former Mississippi State women’s basketball coach passes away
Xavier Evans was one of two men arrested in Jones County Thursday on drug-and-weapon--related...
2 arrested in Jones County on drug, weapon charges
Woman caught on video defacing Saenger Theater
Woman splashes paint on side of Saenger just down alley from Pocket Museum

Latest News

Hattiesburg to host DYB World Series for 1st time in 25 years.
Dixie Youth World Series expected to have 'positive' impact on Pine Belt economy
Annual watermelon festival takes place next week
Shady Grove VFD proposes 2nd station
Old East Hardy Street bridge to become pedestrian and event bridge
Old East Hardy Street bridge to become pedestrian and event bridge