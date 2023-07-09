Americorps looking for tutors in the Hattiesburg area

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Americorps is looking for tutors to assist students in the Hattiesburg Public School System with developing their reading and math skills.

The program’s Reading and Math Corps Service is now in its second year of working with the school system.

Karla Edwards, director of Mississippi Programs for AMPACT, said the program is hoping to improve the deficiencies seen within the system’s classrooms.

“Our program is a high-dosage tutoring, and so that’s something that a lot of schools are getting to now because the need is great for them to have some extra skill-building practice every day,” Edwards said.

While reading seems to be the most appealing option for tutors, the program has struggled to find math tutors, an issue Edwards said is mostly due to people’s anxiety surrounding math.

“It’s so easy and it’s common and its accepted for us to say that we’re not great at math,” Edwards said. “But we want to take away that stigma and say that you all can help.”

The program is looking to hire six tutors at three of Hattiesburg elementary schools, one middle school and the STEAM Academy for sixth graders.

Tutors must be at least 18 years old and willing to work from Aug. 15, 2023, to June 14, 2024.

The program offers both full- and part-time opportunities during the day for tutors, depending on their schedule.

Additional requirements to become a tutor are simple: Have the heart for it and a little tech savviness.

“One thing about our tutoring program, we can train anyone who has a heart to serve,” Edwards said.

To apply to become a tutor, click here

The deadline to apply is July 26.

