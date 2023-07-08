Woman splashes paint on side of Saenger just down alley from Pocket Museum

Win Stuff
Woman splashes paint on Saenger Theater, near Pocket Museum
By Michael Clark
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 1:08 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Apparently, one woman wanted to add her own bit of flair to the historic Saenger Theater in downtown Hattiesburg.

A video was posted Saturday night on the Pocket Museum’s Facebook page showing a woman t6hrowing blue paint on the brick wall of the Saneger Theater.

The post went on to say that paint no longer will be allowed in the alley.

Saturday’s blue paint made its way not only onto the wall of the theater, but also onto new tables and artists’ murals.

The video also shows a child putting hands on the wall.

The museum said painted, blue handprints were found on the Saenger brick.

The museum was able to clean most of the pain because it caught the mess when it still was wet.

The Facebook post straight-forwardly reminded any reading that the Saenger is a national, historic landmark, with various protections and consequences, and that graffiti, paint or handprints are considered vandalism.

The woman in the video has not been identified or charged with a crime.

