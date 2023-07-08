Volunteers gather at different beaches across coast for Star-Spangled Cleanup day

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Fourth of July is over, and volunteers are helping clean up the mess left behind at several beaches.

The Mississippi State Extension Service and Mississippi Coastal Cleanup hosted a Star-Spangled Cleanup.

Volunteers hit the beach from Bay Saint Louis to Pascagoula. The goal is to remove debris from the sand before it is washed away.

We stopped by Ocean Springs where volunteer Anthony Vedral told us several people showed up to help.

“If that trash gets into our water, especially plastic, microplastic, nets fishing lines, it can cause animals to get tangled in them and animals can die from it. So, it’s important to clean up that trash before it gets into our water,” Vedral said.

Cleaning crews were out from 8 a.m. till 10 a.m.

According to Vedral, they usually expect hundreds of volunteers across the coast each year.

