Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Fallen Heroes

Third ‘2nd Saturday’ concert to be held Saturday in Columbia

The next event in the "2nd Saturday" Summer Concert Series will take place in downtown Columbia...
The next event in the "2nd Saturday" Summer Concert Series will take place in downtown Columbia on July 8.(wdam)
By Charles Herrington
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 1:26 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) - The Main Street Columbia organization is getting ready to host another in its series of “2nd Saturday” summer concerts in downtown Columbia.

The band “Last Ride” from Runnelstown will perform Saturday night in front of The Beehive Gifts and More on Second Street.

A food truck from C&K Grill also will be there.

Everything takes place from 6 p.m. through 8 p.m. Saturday.

“It’s just a good way to incorporate the merchants and get activity and reminding people what is downtown and the next one will be on another end of the street,” said Jenn Thornhill, the event planner and sponsorship coordinator for the event.

The series continues in August and wraps up on Sept. 2 with the annual “Columbia Food and Music Festival.”

That event will feature more than two dozen food trucks and live performances from more than a dozen acts.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Jones County Sheriff’s Department said 41-year-old Tasha Nicole Davis was last around 12...
Jones County woman contacts sheriff’s dept. to report she’s safe, no longer missing
A Hattiesburg bar and grill will be allowed to reopen under certain conditions following an...
Top 5ive allowed to reopen after agreement reached with City of Hattiesburg
Mississippi State coach Nikki McCray-Penson lowers her mask as she calls to players during the...
REPORTS: Former Mississippi State women’s basketball coach passes away
Hattiesburg police are searching for 20-year-old Skyla Nix of Hattiesburg, who is accused of...
Arrest warrant issued for woman using stolen credit card
50 fingers, 50 toes, 10 of the bluest eyes and a one in 60 million shot at existing.
Ladner quintuplets at home and thriving

Latest News

Latoya Green, front office coordinator for the Hattiesburg Zoo, demonstrates a new electronic...
Hattiesburg Zoo helping those with mobility issues, families get around exhibits easier
A construction crew works on the Hall Avenue east overpass Thursday
Hattiesburg overpass construction in its 15th month
Petal Arts Council launches art trail.
Petal Arts Council launches art trail
Storytime is set for 10 a.m. Friday at the African American Military History Museum in...
Final summer Storytime with a Soldier event hosted Friday