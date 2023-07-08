Third ‘2nd Saturday’ concert to be held Saturday in Columbia

COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) - The Main Street Columbia organization is getting ready to host another in its series of “2nd Saturday” summer concerts in downtown Columbia.

The band “Last Ride” from Runnelstown will perform Saturday night in front of The Beehive Gifts and More on Second Street.

A food truck from C&K Grill also will be there.

Everything takes place from 6 p.m. through 8 p.m. Saturday.

“It’s just a good way to incorporate the merchants and get activity and reminding people what is downtown and the next one will be on another end of the street,” said Jenn Thornhill, the event planner and sponsorship coordinator for the event.

The series continues in August and wraps up on Sept. 2 with the annual “Columbia Food and Music Festival.”

That event will feature more than two dozen food trucks and live performances from more than a dozen acts.

