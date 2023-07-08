Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Fallen Heroes

Texas police find 8 people injured by shooting at El Paso party, news report says

FILE - Police in El Paso, Texas, are investigating a shooting.
FILE - Police in El Paso, Texas, are investigating a shooting.(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 5:25 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EL PASO, Texas (AP) — A shooting at a party in Texas wounded eight people on Friday night, according to a news report.

Police in El Paso said the shooting happened on Swan Drive near the El Paso Country Club in the city’s Upper Valley area around 9:45 p.m., KVIA-TV reported.

No information was immediately available about the victims but KVIA reported that police said they were transported to a hospital.

An El Paso Fire Department dispatcher told the station that three victims suffered serious injuries and three others suffered minor injuries, while the conditions of the other two were not immediately known.

Police did not say if any arrests had been made, KVIA reported.

The combined communications division of the El Paso Police Department and fire department did not immediately respond to an email from The Associated Press seeking additional information.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Jones County Sheriff’s Department said 41-year-old Tasha Nicole Davis was last around 12...
Jones County woman contacts sheriff’s dept. to report she’s safe, no longer missing
Mississippi State coach Nikki McCray-Penson lowers her mask as she calls to players during the...
REPORTS: Former Mississippi State women’s basketball coach passes away
Xavier Evans was one of two men arrested in Jones County Thursday on drug-and-weapon--related...
2 arrested in Jones County on drug, weapon charges
The new flavor is a creamy vanilla ice cream with hints of brown sugar loaded with peanut...
Blue Bell debuts new ‘monster’ flavor just in time for National Ice Cream Month
Southern Miss ace named All-American by every major outlet
Southern Miss ace named All-American by every major outlet

Latest News

'2nd Saturday' concert series set for 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday
Concert series set for Saturday night in Columbia
Carey Dinner Theater returns for its 47th season
Carey Dinner Theater hosts ‘The Pin-Up Girls’
The next event in the "2nd Saturday" Summer Concert Series will take place in downtown Columbia...
Third ‘2nd Saturday’ concert to be held Saturday in Columbia
William Carey Dinner Theater returns for it s annual summer stand