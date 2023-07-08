Petal’s Central Business District to welcome first business

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - The City of Petal could be adding a new business to its Central Business District.

If approved, Top Level Sports, a sports training facility, will be the first business in the district since it was created last December in an effort to revitalize the city’s downtown area.

The city is currently offering property tax abatements to new business owners, as well as those with businesses already established in the area, for three-, five- or seven-year periods depending on their business type and/or its contribution to the district.

“With larger chains, larger companies going into our Gandy area, we wanted to make sure our local businesses a place to come,” Petal Alderman Ward 3 Blake Nobles said. “We wanted to make sure our downtown doesn’t devolve into being unused.”

The facility will be located along West Central Avenue in the district’s southern area, which runs along South Main Street at West10th Avenue and on toward the Leaf River.

“We’ve approved consideration with the tentative ‘yes’ that we’re going to allow for this,” Nobles said. “We can’t fully allow it until the property is officially developed, but he’s basically got our ‘yes’ now.”

The facility will have various activities and programs for both children and adults.

“They’ll have facility rentals, group classes, memberships...anything and everything to help train our students, our residents,” Nobles said.

City leaders plan to bring more businesses to the district but have yet to make any definite decisions.

For more information, contact the Petal Building Department.

