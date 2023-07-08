Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Fallen Heroes

Petal cannabis dispensary nears opening

Cannabis company aims to open shop in Petal later this month
By Jay Harrison
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 11:22 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Tortuga Cannabis Company soon will open its doors in Petal.

The project was started in January and is expected to draw in significant revenue for the city.

“Petal’s small industrial complex is going to get a facelift in the next few years because of this operation,” Petal Alderman Ward 1 Gerald Steele said.

After working to meet several state and city requirements, owner Mick Baldwin said he’s now focused on making sure the company is a pleasing view.

Baldwin is currently having a mural painted at the front of the building, in addition to a logo on the side of the building.

“We have done a lot of restoration on the building, and we’re very satisfied with the outcome of it,” Baldwin said.

The company, located in the 800-block of U.S. Highway 11 will have a soft opening on July 21, followed by a grand opening in August.

Products will be available for sale during that initial opening.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Jones County Sheriff’s Department said 41-year-old Tasha Nicole Davis was last around 12...
Jones County woman contacts sheriff’s dept. to report she’s safe, no longer missing
A Hattiesburg bar and grill will be allowed to reopen under certain conditions following an...
Top 5ive allowed to reopen after agreement reached with City of Hattiesburg
Mississippi State coach Nikki McCray-Penson lowers her mask as she calls to players during the...
REPORTS: Former Mississippi State women’s basketball coach passes away
Hattiesburg police are searching for 20-year-old Skyla Nix of Hattiesburg, who is accused of...
Arrest warrant issued for woman using stolen credit card
50 fingers, 50 toes, 10 of the bluest eyes and a one in 60 million shot at existing.
Ladner quintuplets at home and thriving

Latest News

Petal's new Central Business District attracts first suitor
Petal's Central Business District to add new business.
Petal’s Central Business District to welcome 1st business
Buffets making comeback after COVID-19
Buffets bouncing back after pandemic
Blueberries join in the lemonade produced at Aunt Polly's Farm
Local vendors provide cool relief to summer heat