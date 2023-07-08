Petal cannabis dispensary nears opening

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Tortuga Cannabis Company soon will open its doors in Petal.

The project was started in January and is expected to draw in significant revenue for the city.

“Petal’s small industrial complex is going to get a facelift in the next few years because of this operation,” Petal Alderman Ward 1 Gerald Steele said.

After working to meet several state and city requirements, owner Mick Baldwin said he’s now focused on making sure the company is a pleasing view.

Baldwin is currently having a mural painted at the front of the building, in addition to a logo on the side of the building.

“We have done a lot of restoration on the building, and we’re very satisfied with the outcome of it,” Baldwin said.

The company, located in the 800-block of U.S. Highway 11 will have a soft opening on July 21, followed by a grand opening in August.

Products will be available for sale during that initial opening.

